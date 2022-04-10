STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC revokes suspension of Indian Maritime University ex-campus director

The court said the petitioner (Vijayan) is not an employee of IMU within the meaning of Section 2 (m) of the Indian Maritime Act.

Published: 10th April 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 07:44 AM

Indian Maritime University in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court revoked the order expelling Dr P Vijayan from the post as campus director of Indian Maritime University (IMU) and set aside an order imposing on him a penalty of Rs 22.65 lakh.

Justice C Saravanan passed the orders on two writ petitions filed by Vijayan. The judge said the petitioner (Vijayan) is not an employee of IMU within the meaning of Section 2 (m) of the Indian Maritime Act.

If he was not entitled to additional perks after his tenure as vice-chancellor (V-C), IMU should have withdrawn them. Therefore, the perks and privileges that he allegedly misused cannot be recovered from him.

"There was no scope for either suspending him (Vijayan) or imposing the minor penalty under the provision of chapter-VII of the conduct rules. Therefore, suspension and imposition of minor penalty are unsustainable," the judge said.

