Madurai Central Prison slapped Rs 1.4 lakh fine for illegal electricity connections

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Central Prison was levied a fine of Rs 1.40 lakh by the Enforcement Wing (EW) of TNEB recently for allegedly making illegal electricity connections on the premises. The prison department, however, denied the allegations and said they have paid the bill arrears.

Sources from TNEB said a team of officials conducted inspections on the premises of the prisons, including the quarters and office of DIG (Madurai range) of Prisons in Madurai.

During inspections, the team traced an illegal electric line. As the incident happened for the first time, a case was not booked, but the team took the matter up with senior TNEB officials. Subsequently, the prison authorities were told to pay the fine, sources said.