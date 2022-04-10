Will talk to CM for metropolitan development authority for Tiruchy: Minister KN Nehru  

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru said on Saturday that he would ask Chief Minister MK Stalin to include Tiruchy on the list of cities that will get a metropolitan development authority. The State government has proposed MDA for a few cities, but Tiruchy is not on the list.

Nehru was talking to reporters after inspecting the site for Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjappur and a map of the projects to be undertaken there. "

The tender will be issued soon and the construction of the terminus on 48 acres will be completed within a year. A sum of `350 crore has been allocated for this in the first phase. Prior to the tender, a sum of `37 crore has been allotted for clearing and levelling the land and filling it with sand. The wholesale market and truck terminal will be set up here on 47 acres. Roads and an overbridge will also be constructed in the area to avoid traffic congestion," Nehru said.

A total of 280 shops will be built and about 20,000 people will get employment here. The integrated bus terminus will be an important junction of the Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Chennai national highways. The chief minister has also asked to arrange a Kollidam joint water scheme for

Manapparai SIPCOT, Nehru said.

"The construction of Tiruchy junction road overbridge will begin soon. The State government has said that it would bring in metropolitan development authority in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruppur, and Hosur. I will ask the chief minister to include Tiruchy on the list. Developments in Tiruchy city will focus on

development in Manapparai and Viralimalai."

Nehru later attended an event held at Collectorate in Tiruchy and distributed welfare assistance to farmers. He also inspected the banks of the Kudamurutti and the Corporation office. Director of Municipal Administration S Ponnaiya and Collector S Sivarasu were present.