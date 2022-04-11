STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
50-year-old tree transplanted for flyover work in Ukkadam

The officials of highways, revenue, police, electricity board, telecommunication and an NGO coordinated the work for the safe transplantation of the tree.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A peepal tree near the fish market in Ukkadam, estimated to be around 50-55 years old, was transplanted on Sunday to pave way for the ongoing flyover works.

K Syed of Osai said, "Based on our continuous demand stating the peepal tree must be transplanted to somewhere safe, the officials have come forward to do the same. Using a crane that was stationed for the flyover works, the tree was moved. The machine has a capacity to carry up to 75 tonnes. This is the first time a crane with such a capacity is being used for a tree transplantation drive."

He said the tree is being transplanted 50-100 metres away from its current position to allow the flyover works. Sources said a down ramp of the Ukkadam flyover is planned to be constructed near the fish market.

For the past several days, the revenue department has been relocating the residents at the site earmarked for the flyover to the housing board. Syed said the peepal tree was well-grown and added it would continue to grow even after the transplantation. Post the transplantation process, he said the organisation will check the growth of the tree.

