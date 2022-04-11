Bharathidasan University rolls back fee hike

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a relief for students, Bharathidasan University Vice-Chancellor M Selvam on Sunday announced temporary rollback of the examination fee hike that had come into effect on April 1.

Addressing mediapersons at the university’s Khajamalai campus in the city, the vice-chancellor said the examination fee hike was based on the recommendations of the exams reform committee and added that it had also secured the syndicate’s approval.

“Taking into account students’ financial issues and the demands from the student and teacher associations, we have decided to temporarily stop the implementation of the revised exam fee. Instead, the old fee structure will continue. Apart from this, the old fee structure will also continue for the issuance of provisional and other certificates,” he said.

Fee as per old structure

Students can now pay fees for the upcoming semester exams as per the old structure.