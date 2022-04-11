Dravidian model ensuring inclusive growth: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Addressing a public meeting at Maraimalai Nagar, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday elaborated on the highlights of the State budget 2022-2023 and thanked the voters for extending overwhelming support to the DMK’s candidates in the urban local body elections. He stated that the Dravidian model of governance is nothing but ensuring inclusive growth for everyone.

While addressing the gathering, the chief minister said the DMK is a party that has always been working together with the people of the State. The incumbent DMK government makes the State walk with its head above various crises, he said, adding that the government’s biggest achievement has been rescuing people from the impact of the pandemic.

Elaborating on the highlights of the budget of the State government, Stalin said, “There is no doubt that if we implement the schemes announced in the budget, Tamil Nadu will become the number one State in the country. It is not just an ordinary budget to increase the tax for computers and reduce the tax for mustard. The budget has described the goal of the government and which kind of state we want to create. It is a role model budget for all states in the country.”

He further highlighted that the significance of the budget was to ensure social justice on all fronts and strengthen social security. Among the other prominent themes in the budget were eradication of poverty by ensuring inclusive growth, improving the social economy of people who have been sidelined, empowering women by providing education and improving their livelihood, and increasing the number of job opportunities for youngsters, the chief minister said.

Speaking about the so-called Dravidian model of governance, Stalin said it would provide education, including higher education, to all, would give job opportunities according to qualification, and would provide medical facilities to all. The government would serve BCs, MBCs, and SCs, and social justice would be implemented, he said, and added that the focus of the Dravidian model is to ensure everything to all. The chief minister further said, “Let us join together to build Tamil Nadu for us.”

Stalin flays Guv, Centre

Apart from listing out schemes and initiatives implemented by the DMK, Stalin condemned Governor RN Ravi for not granting his assent to the NEET Bill and condemned the Union government for not releasing the due tax share to the State