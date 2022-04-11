Festival spirit back in Madurai

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: As thousands of devotees from across the State await lord Kallazhagar’s entry into the Vaigai on April 16 to enkindle their ethos, there are a few for whom the end of the wait is both personal and spiritual.

For these people, who disguise themselves as deities during the procession during the Chithirai festival, the pandemic-induced two-year hiatus had dented their generational rights. Clad in the attires of ‘Karuppaswamy’ and ‘Kallazhagar’, these individuals used to make sure the journey of the lord was as divine as it could get.

Anbarasan, a devotee from K-Pudhur, explains in detail the whole ritual. “The devotees would hold fasting from the month of Panguni right after the Chithirai festival flag hoisting. Later, they dress up as Karuppasamy and Kallazhagar, and spray rosewater on to the palanquin of lord Kallazhagar when he enters the Vaigai.”

A child dressed as goddess Meenakshi

in Madurai on Sunday | k k sundar

“It has been disappointing not to take part in the Kallazhagar procession for the past two years. With Covid-19 restrictions having been relaxed this year, we are preparing for the festival,” he said. For Mandhayan from Madurai, devotion to Kallazhagar is a gift from his ancestors.

“I was one among the two persons who were appointed by the Kallazhagar temple authorities to dress as ‘Hanuman’ and ‘Garuda’ and accompany the Kallazhagar procession. We have been part of this offering for three generations, and I myself have been doing it for more than 60 years. It is like a tradition for our family to dress up as deities and participate in the Kallazhagar procession.”

Speaking about the preparations for the festival, Mandhayan added, “While fasting, we also work on the costumes provided by the temple management. We lead the procession of Kallazhagar starting from the temple, all the way through hundreds of ‘Mandagapadi’, and then to the Vaigai river. We will be a part of it till lord Kallazhagar’s return to the temple (6 days).

Business behind festivities

The preparation of costumes is an event in itself and makes the business of the festival much larger. According to Ashok, a tailor who sells costumes and accessories of the deities, the tradition has again left them with busy days.

“We were in a fix as we missed out on two festivals. This year, however, about 200 tailoring shops in Madurai have started work on costumes and accessories one-and-a-half months prior to the festival. More devotees are approaching the shops to purchase costumes and accessories.” He said the costumes of ‘Karuppasamy’ and ‘Kallazhagar’ are sold at a minimum of Rs 1,000.

Tailors like Ashok are among the thousands of workers, pinning their hopes on the festival this time.