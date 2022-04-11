Former mines department official held in illegal sand mining case

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Becoming the latest arrest in the Kallidaikurichi illegal sand mining case in the district, the CB-CID nabbed former assistant director of Tirunelveli mines and minerals department S Safiya on Saturday. Earlier, a bishop and five priests from Kerala were arrested in the case.

Police said Safiya had involvement in the sand mining case reported in Pottal near Kallidaikurichi in 2019. She was arrested on Saturday, produced before the Judicial Magistrate 5, and has been placed under judicial custody for 15 days.

With regards to the case, Manuvel George, a resident of Kerala, was arrested after it was found that he had he exploited a land in Pottal, South Kallidaikurichi village, by quarrying the river sand from the Vandal Odai check dam. Manuvel had licence for storing, processing, consuming of rough stone, gravel, crusher dust and m-sand on the land.

The then Sub Collector of Cheranmahadevi, who inspected the site, assessed that 27,773.66 cubic metre of sand had been illegally quarried and transported for commercial purposes. In September 2019, a penalty of Rs 9,57,21,578 was imposed on Manuvel under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Mines and Minerals Concession Rules, 1959.

Later, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed for the case to be transferred from the Kallidaikurichi police station to the CB-CID. Recently, the CB-CID arrested a bishop and six priests from Kerala in the case.