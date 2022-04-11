STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Former mines department official held in illegal sand mining case

CB-CID nabbed former assistant director of Tirunelveli mines and minerals department S Safiya on Saturday. Earlier, a bishop and five priests from Kerala were arrested in the case.

Published: 11th April 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Becoming the latest arrest in the Kallidaikurichi illegal sand mining case in the district, the CB-CID nabbed former assistant director of Tirunelveli mines and minerals department S Safiya on Saturday. Earlier, a bishop and five priests from Kerala were arrested in the case.

Police said Safiya had involvement in the sand mining case reported in Pottal near Kallidaikurichi in 2019. She was arrested on Saturday, produced before the Judicial Magistrate 5, and has been placed under judicial custody for 15 days.

With regards to the case, Manuvel George, a resident of Kerala, was arrested after it was found that he had he exploited a land in Pottal, South Kallidaikurichi village, by quarrying the river sand from the Vandal Odai check dam. Manuvel had licence for storing, processing, consuming of rough stone, gravel, crusher dust and m-sand on the land.

The then Sub Collector of Cheranmahadevi, who inspected the site, assessed that 27,773.66 cubic metre of sand had been illegally quarried and transported for commercial purposes. In September 2019, a penalty of Rs 9,57,21,578 was imposed on Manuvel under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Mines and Minerals Concession Rules, 1959.

Later, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed for the case to be transferred from the Kallidaikurichi police station to the CB-CID. Recently, the CB-CID arrested a bishop and six priests from Kerala in the case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp