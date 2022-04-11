HM & AHM transferred for forcing student to clean toilet
COIMBATORE: The headmistress and assistant headmistress of a Panchayat Union Primary School at Semmedu, who were booked under the SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act, Juvenile Justices Act for allegedly forcing a class III student to clean the toilet, were transferred by the school education department on Saturday.
Headmistress Jayanthi was transferred to Panchayat Union Primary School at IOB colony in the city and assistant headmistress Thangamarriammal to Valayankuttai school. Perur District Educational Officer R Palanisamy told TNIE, “ We had submitted a report to the CEO after inquiring with the parent and concerned headmaster. They will be suspended if police arrest them.”