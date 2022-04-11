STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Pilgrims throng Velankanni for Holy Week after pandemic-induced gap

The devotees, holding palm leaves, marked the beginning of Holy Week by taking part in the Palm Sunday procession and masses that were conducted across town.

Published: 11th April 2022 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees participating in a procession at Velankanni on Palm Sunday | Express

Devotees participating in a procession at Velankanni on Palm Sunday | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Closing a Covid-19 pandemic-induced gap of nearly three years, thousands from across the country on Sunday congregated at Velankanni in the district to observe the Holy Week.

The devotees, holding palm leaves, marked the beginning of Holy Week by taking part in the Palm Sunday procession and masses that were conducted across town.

"We have come as a family to Velankanni. We could not come in the previous three years due to (Covid-19) regulation restrictions. Participating in the procession and mass was heartening," said Ramya, a pilgrim from Bengaluru.

The feasts during Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday will follow during the week. The masses are being conducted in Tamil, English, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, and Konkani in the Main Church, Upper Church, and Lower Church at the Shrine Basilica, and at the Morning Star Church.

The pilgrims, who are arriving by train, bus, and vans, have meant good news for lodges in the town that are getting filled up fast this week. Those who arrive on foot are still few in number, according to the church management. The arrival of pilgrims has also boosted trade on Beach Road. T Noel, a shopkeeper said, "We are expecting good business after years of lacklustre festival seasons. Itwill help our livelihood."

Parish priest S Arputharaj said, "It is still unlike the pre-Covid years but it is a development to be welcomed. We are conducting masses in multiple languages for the convenience of the devotees. On the three days of 'Holy Triduum', we will conduct masses and proceedings in our auditorium at full capacity.

We will also be performing rituals like 'washing feet of parishioners', as we could not do so due to Covid restrictions."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Velankanni Pandemic Holy Week Restrictions Pilgrimage
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp