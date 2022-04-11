Pilgrims throng Velankanni for Holy Week after pandemic-induced gap

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Closing a Covid-19 pandemic-induced gap of nearly three years, thousands from across the country on Sunday congregated at Velankanni in the district to observe the Holy Week.

The devotees, holding palm leaves, marked the beginning of Holy Week by taking part in the Palm Sunday procession and masses that were conducted across town.

"We have come as a family to Velankanni. We could not come in the previous three years due to (Covid-19) regulation restrictions. Participating in the procession and mass was heartening," said Ramya, a pilgrim from Bengaluru.

The feasts during Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday will follow during the week. The masses are being conducted in Tamil, English, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, and Konkani in the Main Church, Upper Church, and Lower Church at the Shrine Basilica, and at the Morning Star Church.

The pilgrims, who are arriving by train, bus, and vans, have meant good news for lodges in the town that are getting filled up fast this week. Those who arrive on foot are still few in number, according to the church management. The arrival of pilgrims has also boosted trade on Beach Road. T Noel, a shopkeeper said, "We are expecting good business after years of lacklustre festival seasons. Itwill help our livelihood."

Parish priest S Arputharaj said, "It is still unlike the pre-Covid years but it is a development to be welcomed. We are conducting masses in multiple languages for the convenience of the devotees. On the three days of 'Holy Triduum', we will conduct masses and proceedings in our auditorium at full capacity.

We will also be performing rituals like 'washing feet of parishioners', as we could not do so due to Covid restrictions."