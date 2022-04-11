PUMS HM in Coimbatore district transferred for forcing student to clean toilet

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The headmistress and assistant headmistress of a Panchayat Union Primary School at Semmedu, who were booked under the SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act, Juvenile Justices Act for allegedly forcing a class III student to clean the toilet, were transferred by the school education department on Saturday.

Headmistress Jayanthi was transferred to Panchayat Union Primary School (PUMS) at IOB colony in the city and assistant headmistress Thangamarriammal to Valayankuttai school.

Perur District Educational Officer (DEO) R Palanisamy told TNIE, "The parent of the 8-year-old boy who was forced to clean toilets had lodged a complaint against the HM and AHM. We had submitted a report to the CEO after inquiring with the parent and concerned headmaster. Now, they have been transferred to other schools under departmental action. They will be suspended if police arrest them."

He said all headmasters have bee instructed not to involve students in any work at schools. On March 29, after using the toilet, a class III student allegedly did not flush due to the unavailability of water. Based on women staff information, the headmistress and assistant headmistress forced him to clean the toilet.