Villupuram teen bags gold in Mallakhamba tournament

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A warm welcome and loud music awaited M Hemachandran (19) of Nandanar Street here at Villupuram railway station recently. After all, the teenager had just bagged a gold medal in the national-level Mallakhamba tournament in Rajasthan, becoming the second resident of Tamil Nadu to do so.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Mallakhamba Association, Villupuram Mallakhamba Association and officials from the youngster's university-- Arignar Anna Arts and Science College--thronged the railway station. Amid cheers, Hemachandran just stepped off the train from Rajasthan, victorious.

Representing Tiruvalluvar University, the second-year undergraduate economics student, had travelled to the All India-Mallakhamba Competition for university students held in Shri Khushal Das University in Hanumangarh. From March 3 to 7, the event saw participants from 51 universities across India.

Hemachandran was among the five students that represented Tamil Nadu in the competition. Speaking to TNIE, Hemachandran's coach M Athithan explained, "Hemachandran had been trained by our head coach M Janarthanan and I, for the past ten years.

In 2015, I won the gold medal and now, seven years later, Hemachandran has won the gold medal." The youngster had already represented India in an international tournament held in Mumbai in 2019, the coach added.

Mallakhamba, translating to pole and wrestling, is a traditional gymnastic sport that combines wrestling moves and yoga while balancing on a pole.