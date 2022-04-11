STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Villupuram teen bags gold in Mallakhamba tournament

Representing Tiruvalluvar University, the second-year undergraduate economics student, had travelled to the All India-Mallakhamba Competition for university students held in Hanumangarh.

Published: 11th April 2022 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

M Hemachandran being warmly welcomed at Villupuram railway station(Photo | Express)

M Hemachandran being warmly welcomed at Villupuram railway station(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A warm welcome and loud music awaited M Hemachandran (19) of Nandanar Street here at Villupuram railway station recently. After all, the teenager had just bagged a gold medal in the national-level Mallakhamba tournament in Rajasthan, becoming the second resident of Tamil Nadu to do so.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Mallakhamba Association, Villupuram Mallakhamba Association and officials from the youngster's university-- Arignar Anna Arts and Science College--thronged the railway station. Amid cheers, Hemachandran just stepped off the train from Rajasthan, victorious.

Representing Tiruvalluvar University, the second-year undergraduate economics student, had travelled to the All India-Mallakhamba Competition for university students held in Shri Khushal Das University in Hanumangarh. From March 3 to 7, the event saw participants from 51 universities across India.

Hemachandran was among the five students that represented Tamil Nadu in the competition. Speaking to TNIE, Hemachandran's coach M Athithan explained, "Hemachandran had been  trained by our head coach M Janarthanan and I, for the past ten years. 

In 2015, I won the gold medal and now, seven years later, Hemachandran has won the gold medal." The youngster had already represented India in an international tournament held in Mumbai in 2019, the coach added.

Mallakhamba, translating to pole and wrestling, is a traditional gymnastic sport that combines wrestling moves and yoga while balancing on a pole. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Villupuram National level Mallakhamba tournament Rajasthan All India-Mallakhamba Competition Traditional gymnastic sport
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp