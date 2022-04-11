Zero Covid-19 deaths in last 1 month: Tamil Nadu Minister

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said the State reported zero Covid-19 deaths in the past one month. Also, 32 districts logged zero positive cases on Saturday, he said. Subramanian, addressing reporters at Government Rajaji Hospital, however, urged people to continue following Covid-19 norms as many continue to get infected in Kerala.

Subramanian said the six-storey operation theatre complex at the hospital is likely to be thrown open in December 2022. He lauded the GRH for its “exemplary service in thyroid treatment and gender reassignment surgery”.