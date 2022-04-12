Avoid multiplicity of proceedings: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently said passing an order issuing a direction to ‘consider’ a representation may be an easy way out for courts to dispose of a case but it will not serve the cause of justice and will only lead to multiplicity of proceedings. Instead, the courts should ensure that the cases are decided on merits at the first instance itself, the court opined.

Justice SM Subramaniam made the observations while hearing a petition filed by A Pitchaiah, a retired TNSTC driver, who sought directions for the complete settlement of his pension benefits. The judge noted that Pitchaiah filed a similar petition in 2017 and the same was disposed of by the court in 2019 with a direction to the authorities to consider the petitioner’s representation. The authorities, however, informed him that the benefits have been settled fully; this Pitchaiah challenged in the present petition, he noted.

Justice Subramaniam disposing of the petition by granting liberty to Pitchaiah to approach the labour court. “Courts are empowered to adjudicate issues and, if necessary, mould the prayer and grant appropriate relief to redress the grievances. Contrarily, issuing a direction to consider a representation may be an easy way out for the disposal of the case. But it will not do any service to the cause of justice,” he added.

Cases against power minister quashed

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday quashed four cases against Minister V Senthil Balaji for staging protests in Karur during the pandemic. In 2020, he led a fast in Karur against the farm laws and foisting of cases on DMK cadre. His counsel contended that the stir was held for a public cause and that he violated no norm.

BJP IT wing leader gets anticipatory bail

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday granted conditional anticipatory bail to CTR Nirmal Kumar, president of BJP State unit’s IT and social media wing, in a case wherein he allegedly made inflammatory posts on social media. In January, the Greater Chennai Police registered an FIR against him on the charges of making inflammatory comments by sharing a post on the quality of Pongal gift hamper distributed by the State government. The conditions imposed include removal of his comments on the tweet and furnishing sureties for Rs 25,000.