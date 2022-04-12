Strongly resist Amit Shah’s agenda of imposing Hindi: KS Alagiri

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Monday said the Union government is trying to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking States. He said this while flagging off a pada yatra by 56 Congress cadre from Coimbatore to Chennai to condemn the fuel price hike.

Commenting on Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks that Hindi should be the link language, he said, “Amit Shah made the remarks with an intention to make Hindi the national language. He is trying to impose Hindi on other States. We strongly oppose his agenda. Congress is not against any language but we oppose imposition of one language. Let people decide what language they want to speak.”

He said the cadre will walk 550 km from Coimbatore to Chennai condemning the Union government for not reducing the fuel price hike. “To reduce the price, the government should bring petrol, and diesel under GST,” he added. The cadre will walk up to 30 km a day till April 28.