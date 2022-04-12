STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three arrested for youth’s murder near Kottakuppam

During the inquiry, the accused allegedly revealed that they murdered the 23-year-old as he tried to misbehave with a boy and also believed that he killed a man who warned him over his behaviour.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Police arrested three youngsters in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old near Kottakuppam. During the inquiry, the accused allegedly revealed that they murdered the 23-year-old as he tried to misbehave with a boy and also believed that he killed a man who warned him over his behaviour.

According to a source at Kottakuppam police station, K Abhinesh (23) of Nochikuppam near Koomimedu in Villupuram district was arrested by Marakanam police in 2020 for murdering two boys in 2019 and 2020 after sexually assaulting them and burying their bodies. Last year,  he came out on bail but villagers opposed him staying in the village. Hence, his family moved to Solai Nagar in Puducherry. On Saturday morning, Abhinesh was found murdered at a coconut farm in Kottakuppam.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that some youth had been searching for him the previous night. Police nabbed K Sathish (20) of Solai Nagar and his friends S Ajithraj (22) and A Ahamed Hussein (22) of Kottakuppam. During the interrogation, the youth allegedly confessed to killing Abhinesh. They said Abhinesh tried to misbehave with a boy in the village and so they, along with a few others, warned him a few days back. However, when one of Sathish’s relatives, Kalaiarasan, died suspiciously and his body washed ashore on April 5, the trio concluded Abhinesh had murdered Kalaiarasan as he was among those who warned the former.        

A furious Sathish hence plotted his revenge. On Friday, after learning that Abhinesh was consuming liquor at a coconut farm, Sathish allegedly went there with his friends and murdered him.

The trio were remanded on Monday. A search is on to arrest two more in connection with the case. Meanwhile, it is not clear if Kalaiarasan was murdered. A source from Muthialpet police station told TNIE his body washed ashore after he went fishing earlier in the day. They said inquiries are still on and they are unable to confirm if it’s murder. Police also said Abhinesh had three to four cases related to theft and assault against him in Puducherry.

