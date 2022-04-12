Tiruchy Corporation abattoir shut after BJP, AIHM protest

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The All India Hindu Mahasabha (AIHM) along with BJP workers staged a protest in front of the Tiruchy City Corporation’s abattoir near Ponmalai on Sunday evening, alleging that cows and calves were being slaughtered there.

AIHM also filed a petition with the police, and the corporation temporarily suspended operations of the slaughterhouse. The temporary suspension affected beef retailers and 50 shops in Tiruchy remained closed on Monday.

The merchants, however, dismissed the allegation. “The cow found on the premises was an injured one. Therefore, it was brought for slaughter. All these happened due to misunderstanding,”said Shuaib Ahamed, president of Beef Retailers Association.

Sources said the suspension of operation of the abattoir affected hundreds of workers at beef stalls. Many of them reached the corporation’s main office on Monday and raised the issue.