STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy Corporation abattoir shut after BJP, AIHM protest

The merchants, however, dismissed the allegation. “The cow found on the premises was an injured one. Therefore, it was brought for slaughter.

Published: 12th April 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Slaughterhouse

Slaughterhouse (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The All India Hindu Mahasabha (AIHM) along with BJP workers staged a protest in front of the Tiruchy City Corporation’s abattoir near Ponmalai on Sunday evening, alleging that cows and calves were being slaughtered there. 

AIHM also filed a petition with the police, and the corporation temporarily suspended operations of the slaughterhouse. The temporary suspension affected beef retailers and 50 shops in Tiruchy remained closed on Monday. 

The merchants, however, dismissed the allegation. “The cow found on the premises was an injured one. Therefore, it was brought for slaughter. All these happened due to misunderstanding,”said Shuaib Ahamed, president of Beef Retailers Association.

Sources said the suspension of operation of the abattoir affected hundreds of workers at beef stalls. Many of them reached the corporation’s main office on Monday and raised the issue.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India Hindu Mahasabha BJP Tiruchy cow slaughter
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp