80 villages in Nagapattinam identified for integrated coconut crop management

Collector Thamburaj distributed instruments such as coconut tree climbing devices and cono weeder, and deworming tablets to farmers.

Nagapattinam Collector A Arun Thamburaj viewing honey bees reared in a coconut grove on ICR-KVK premises in Nagapattinam district on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Nearly 80 villages in the district have been selected for integrated coconut crop management under a State government scheme, said District Collector A Arun Thamburaj here on Tuesday.

At a farmer training programme at ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Sikkal, the Collector said, “Around 80 villages in the district have been selected for integrated coconut crop management under the State scheme ‘Kalaignar All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme’ (KAVIADP). Of them, 27 of the
villages are in coastal areas that were affected by Gaja cyclone. We will promote various means of integrated coconut crop management in the villages selected under the initiative. At least 5,000 tree saplings would be planted at ICAR-KVK as a start.”

The training programme to promote KAVIADP among coconut farmers was jointly conducted by the agriculture department and the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) under the Support to State Extension Programme for Extension Reform Schemes (SSEPERS) initiative.

During the programme, Dr K Ragu, a horticulture expert from ICAR-KVK, sensitised the farmers on the identification of suitable coconut varieties, nursery management, seed preparation, planting and irrigation methods, and intercrops in coconut tree cultivation. Entomologist Dr K Chandrasekar sensitised the farmers on integrated pest management in coconut cultivation.

Further, Collector Thamburaj distributed instruments such as coconut tree climbing devices and cono weeder, and deworming tablets to farmers.  He also distributed policy documents to farmers registered under the revamped Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana (PMFBY), and promoted apiculture (beekeeping) in coconut tree groves.

J Akhandarao, the joint director of the agriculture department, said, "Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam (AGAMT) is being merged with Kalaignar All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Program (KAVIADP). Under the scheme, we will distribute agri instruments, coconut saplings, nutrients like zinc sulphate and gypsum, and pulses for bund crop cultivation. The scheme would help both rural and agricultural development in the chosen villages."

