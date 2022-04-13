Address change on driving licence made seamless in TN

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday launched a contactless service through which public can avail of select transport services online without visiting Road Transport Offices (RTO)



Applicants can obtain services such as learner's license (LLR), renewal of driving license, and change of address in driving license (DL) at https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/ after undergoing Aadhaar authentication.



Until now, the user had to fill an application online for all transport-related services and subsequently fix an appointment with the RTO. The process had also spawned brokers and touts at RTOs.



"For renewal, date of birth (DOB) in driving license should match the Aadhaar record," said a transport official. In the case of a change-of-address request, the address recorded in Aadhaar will be the new address on DL. "If a user wants to update address on DL that is different from data recorded in Aadhaar, they can either update the Aadhaar records first or choose to visit the RTO," the official said.



Citing the example of a Chennai resident with an Aadhaar issued in Madauri, the official said: "While filling application for LLR, an RTO in Madurai will be assigned to the user automatically based on the pin code of the address in Aadhaar. A pop-up message will appear on the screen prompting the user to continue only if they are willing to travel to Madurai to complete the tests for driving license," said the official.



Last year, the Union road transport and highways department amended the Central Motor Vehicle Rules permitting 18 services online. "Under the contactless service, we have decided to provide three services initially. After studying patronage and technical issues, more services will be covered," added the official. The contactless service will not be available for those who don't have Aadhaar.



Besides providing relief from the touts at transport offices, the move was also expected to decongest the RTOs. The State has 89 RTO offices and 60 unit offices. About 5,000 applications are handled at RTOs a day.



The Centre passed notification to provide 18 services online including issuance of duplicate driving license, international driving permit, temporary registration, vehicle registration, obtaining RC and surrendering driving license.



How to use it for LLR:



*Log on https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/

*Select online services/DL related service

*Select State

*Click on LLR

*Enter e-Mail id/mobile number

*Enter Aadhaar and wait for OTP

*RTO will be assigned based on the pin code in Aadhaar address

*If RTO is the same as the residing city, click proceed

*If RTO is located away from residing city (in other States or districts) - click "yes" only if you are willing to visit the RTO for completing DL test after 30 days.

*Else, choose to update your residing address in Aadhaar or visit RTO office



For renewal of DL/COA in DL



*DL will get updated as per data captured in Aadhaar