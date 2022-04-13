Cash-strapped Mettupalam Municipal Council to spend Rs 20 lakh on new car for chairman

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A resolution passed by the Mettupalayam Municipal Council to buy a brand new car (Mahindra Scorpio) worth Rs 20 lakh for its chairman has drawn criticism from the opposition. Members of the AIADMK and BJP criticised the decision saying it was not necessary as the municipality is reeling under a liability of up to Rs 21 crore. They said the fund earmarked for the car could be utilised for other developmental projects.

B Sunilkumar, an AIADMK councillor from ward 18, who opposed the plan during the council meeting on Monday, said, "There are two Boleros and a Scorpio available for the official use of the chairman already. Buying another car is a lavish expenditure. The municipality immediately needs an earthmover as the existing one is in a poor state. Currently, the municipality is taking an earthmover for ret every time it is needed. That fund could be diverted to something else if a new one is bought."



He added that there are many damaged culverts in 33 wards and the fund could also be used for that.



D Satheeshkumar, former chairman of the municipality and zonal organising secretary from BJP, said, "The municipality's current liability is Rs 21.39 crore, including Rs 4.46 crore to the electricity department and Rs 13.12 crore debt to banks. They are planning to buy the car by taking funds from the general accounts while we have this much debt."



Speaking to TNIE, A Mahariba Parvin, chairman, said, "The plan was floated as the existing Bolero is 10 years old. The fund for the new car is allotted by the State government for Mettupalayam municipality and also a few others. We also have plans to generate revenue and solve the fund crunch."