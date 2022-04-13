Chithirai festival preparedness discussed during Madurai corporation's first council meeting

By Express News Service

MADURAI / THENI: Arrangements for additional amenities during the Chithirai festival, tourism avenues, drinking water issues, bad roads, etc were some of the topics discussed during the first meeting of the newly-elected councillors at the Madurai Corporation office on Tuesday.

The festival began with a flag hoisting ceremony on April 5. The highlights of the festival will be, the celestial wedding - on April 14, The chariot festival - on April 15 and Kallazhagar procession -on April 16.

At the corporation meeting, Mayor V Indirani, city corporation commissioner KP Karthikeyan and deputy mayor T Nagarajan presided. Earlier, the mayor sanctioned Rs 48.19 lakhs for Chithirai festival preparations under the emergency provision.

Zone 4 chairman Mukesh Sharma said, "Several ghats in the Vaigai River were recently closed. The venue, where the Lord Kallazhagar is set to enter Vaigai, has only one slop. Considering the safety of the people, additional slops have to be created to ensure easy access to the devotees."

Councillor of Ward 73, S S Bose, sought the creation of more tourist spots in the city to generate more revenue. "The Corporation can construct a zoo in 150 acres of land available in wards 71,72 and 73. Also, the Madakulam tank can be desilted and upgraded with a boating and pedestrian area to attract people." He submitted a petition listing possible tourism avenues to the mayor.

Further, councillors raised issues about bad roads, drinking water distribution, garbage, desilting of tanks/lakes and pending UGD works.

Responding to the queries, city corporation commissioner Dr Karthikeyan said, "The water release in Vaigai dam would solve drinking water shortage and distribution issues. Under Amrut Scheme, drinking water pipelines are being upgraded. The Metro Water team and an expert committee are working on the distribution of water and usage of overhead tanks. Besides, under the order of Chief Minister, Vandiyur and Sellur tanks are being desilted; others will be done soon."

He said that the damaged roads were being re-laid by the Corporation. Additional new vehicles have been purchased for garbage collection and a minimum of 8-15 sanitation workers are deputed per ward and the number would increase as the need, he added.

Earlier, AIADMK councillors staged a walkout of the meeting condemning the property tax hike.

Meanwhile, special arrangements have been made for 40 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to participate in the Chithirai festival under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, said Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar. He asked the devotees to adhere to the custom of spraying water using

'thopparai' (a bag made up of goatskin) and avoid pressure pumps. Also, spraying water mixed with chemicals causes damage to the jewellery and idol of Alagar, he added and asked them not to use such water. In view of Kallazhagar entering into Vaigai River, the district administration has announced a local holiday on Saturday.

750 cusecs of water released from Vaigai

As much as 750 cusecs of water per second have been released from Vaigai dam on Monday and are expected to reach Madurai on Thursday afternoon. Speaking to TNIE, Theni District PWD and Vaigai Basin Assistant Engineer M Kubendran said that at present both Madurai and Theni districts are receiving continuous rainfall. "We are checking the outflow of water in the river periodically and planning to release 216 million cusecs of water for the Chithirai festival till April 16. However, if the rain continues, the water release would be reduced," he said.