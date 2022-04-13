STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Imprisonment for lawyer who was caught on camera with woman during hearing

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered two weeks imprisonment to a lawyer who was caught on camera in a compromising position with a woman during a virtual court hearing.

Published: 13th April 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered two weeks imprisonment to a lawyer who was caught on camera in a compromising position with a woman during a virtual court hearing.

A division bench of Justices PN Prakash and AA Nakkiran passed the order on a suo motu contempt case initiated against the lawyer, RD Santhanakrishnan. Though he was ordered to undergo two weeks imprisonment, he will be let off since he was imprisoned from January 21 to February 28, as the bench allowed it. A fine of `6,000 was also slapped on him.

The suo motu contempt case was registered against the lawyer last December, and as per the court’s orders, the CB-CID registered a case against him and arrested him for the ‘brazen vulgarity’ that was publicly displayed amid the court proceedings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp