Imprisonment for lawyer who was caught on camera with woman during hearing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered two weeks imprisonment to a lawyer who was caught on camera in a compromising position with a woman during a virtual court hearing.

A division bench of Justices PN Prakash and AA Nakkiran passed the order on a suo motu contempt case initiated against the lawyer, RD Santhanakrishnan. Though he was ordered to undergo two weeks imprisonment, he will be let off since he was imprisoned from January 21 to February 28, as the bench allowed it. A fine of `6,000 was also slapped on him.

The suo motu contempt case was registered against the lawyer last December, and as per the court’s orders, the CB-CID registered a case against him and arrested him for the ‘brazen vulgarity’ that was publicly displayed amid the court proceedings.