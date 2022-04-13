Madras HC refuses to stay its order on Ayodhya Mandapam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the order of a single judge over the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department taking over the Ayodhya Mandapam at West Mambalam in Chennai.

When a writ appeal filed by the president of Sri Ram Samaj challenging the order of Justice VM Velumani dated March 17 came up for hearing, a division bench of Justices M Duraisamy and TV Thamilselvi granted time for the government to file a counter affidavit and posted the matter to April 21.

It also did not heed to the plea of senior counsel Sathish Parasaran, counsel for the Samaj, for ordering status quo. The HR&CE department took over the administration of Ayodhya Mandapam and its related properties, including a school and a marriage hall, on Monday after Justice Velumani dismissed a petition from the Samaj.

Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram submitted that the HR&CE department only took over administration of the mandapam and there is no hindrance to people in carrying out routine activities. “It is open for the public to visit for darshan,” he told the bench.

The department initiated action in 2013 to take over the administration only after holding a thorough probe into the complaints of mismanagement of funds and installation of idols, the AG said.

After the single judge passed the orders, some people locked the mandapam and created law and order problems when the authorities went to take control of the facility, he said, adding that the school and marriage hall run by the Samaj function without interference. When the bench told the AG to release the arrested people since they are senior citizens, he said all those held by the police were let off.

Challenging the single judge’s order, Sathish Parasaran contended that no religious activities were carried out at the mandapam but only hymns were chanted at a congregation of elderly people. Idols were placed in the mandapam but were not consecrated, he said, and refuted the allegations of mismanagement.

Police officers said they did not register a case against those who protested on Monday. The protesters include BJP councillor Uma Anandan and members of the Samaj. About 70 people were detained and released on Monday.