Raw materials for matchbox firms soon: TN MSME minister Anbarasan

Published: 13th April 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

T M Anbarasan, Minister for Rural Industries chaired a meeting with representatives of MSMEs at SIDCO in Chennai. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

Tamil Nadu minister T M Anbarasan (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for MSME TM Anbarasan on Tuesday said the State government has been making arrangements for the matchbox industry to get an uninterrupted supply of raw materials, such as potassium chloride.

While replying to questions in the State Assembly, he said two industrial associations in Kovilpatti and Sathur have stopped production due to the high prices of raw materials required to make matchboxes. Due to this, job opportunities in the industry have been affected, and a meeting of stakeholders was held in this regard on April 11, he added.

There were complaints that the price of potassium chloride has gone up by 50% while the price of vax has also risen. “To resolve these issues, vax will be bought from CPC Limited. The price of paper board to make matchboxes would also change soon as European countries have lifted the ban on exporting wastepaper since April 1,” the minister said.

