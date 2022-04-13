STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

 Vellore forest department fills up water troughs  for wild animals to beat heat

Water troughs are kept in six areas--three in Panamadangi reserve forest (RF) and the rest in Sholavaram and Kaniyambadi reserve forests for wild animals.

Published: 13th April 2022 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Water troughs set up by the forest department. ( Photo | EPS)

Water troughs set up by the forest department. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: To beat the heat, the forest department has filled up troughs with drinking water in reserve forests for wild animals. These water troughs are kept in six areas--three in Panamadangi reserve forest (RF) and the rest in Sholavaram and Kaniyambadi RFs.

Vellore Forest Range Officer P Ravikumar, told TNIE, that each trough has a storage capacity of 2000 litres and will be refilled once a week. Wild animals often stray out of the forest in search of water as resources are scanty, during summers. Here, water troughs will help them get access to water.

"Of the three troughs in Panamadangi, one is an elephant pond. It is set up in a spot identified as an elephant corridor," he added. For the deer population, which is high in Panamadangi RF, 'salt licks'-a block of salt-- has been placed on the ground for animals to lick, at six places identified to be their crossings.

Water troughs were set up by the forest department. ( Photo | EPS)

These salt licks will quench their thirst and then, they will return to the forest for grazing, the officer said. Meanwhile, to create awareness against setting fire on the grass on hillocks, locals were given pamphlets. Palamathi Hills, Chenganatham, Arkatankudisai, and Moonjurpattu hills are locations often targeted. Severe action would be taken against miscreants who indulge in such acts, Ravikumar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heat Forest Department Troughs Drinking Water Animals Panamadangi Sholavaram Kaniyambadi elephant corridor Salt
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp