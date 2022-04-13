 Vellore forest department fills up water troughs  for wild animals to beat heat

By Express News Service

VELLORE: To beat the heat, the forest department has filled up troughs with drinking water in reserve forests for wild animals. These water troughs are kept in six areas--three in Panamadangi reserve forest (RF) and the rest in Sholavaram and Kaniyambadi RFs.

Vellore Forest Range Officer P Ravikumar, told TNIE, that each trough has a storage capacity of 2000 litres and will be refilled once a week. Wild animals often stray out of the forest in search of water as resources are scanty, during summers. Here, water troughs will help them get access to water.

"Of the three troughs in Panamadangi, one is an elephant pond. It is set up in a spot identified as an elephant corridor," he added. For the deer population, which is high in Panamadangi RF, 'salt licks'-a block of salt-- has been placed on the ground for animals to lick, at six places identified to be their crossings.

Water troughs were set up by the forest department. ( Photo | EPS)

These salt licks will quench their thirst and then, they will return to the forest for grazing, the officer said. Meanwhile, to create awareness against setting fire on the grass on hillocks, locals were given pamphlets. Palamathi Hills, Chenganatham, Arkatankudisai, and Moonjurpattu hills are locations often targeted. Severe action would be taken against miscreants who indulge in such acts, Ravikumar said.