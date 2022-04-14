Bins on streets will prevent dumping of waste into drainage channels: Tiruchy residents

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Desilting of drainage channels are under way across the city. However, the recent rains have given city residents a cause for worry. Though drains are being cleared, there has been no stop to dumping of waste along the streets, which ultimately ends up in the drainage channels. Residents said the authorities are yet to place dumpsters on the streets, which will put an end to waste being dumped along the streets.

According to sources, Vayalur Road has always witnessed heavy traffic during rush hour and blocked drains during the rains might lead to flooding, thereby affecting all road users. Residents of Kumaran Nagar, Srinivasan Nagar, Geetha Nagar and Ganapathy Nagar fear a hard time during the rainy season, if

officials do not take steps to stop dumping of waste which might block the drains again.

G Muthuswamy, a resident of Ganapathy Nagar, said, "Last November, our area faced heavy waterlogging as the canal started overflowing. There was waterlogging even at the Vayalur road portion near the Uyyakondan bridge and it created a traffic block for several hours. We may face a similar situation if we do not stop littering."

Sanitation workers too admitted the difficulties caused by stormwater channel waste dumping.

"Some of the stormwater drainage channels would overflow during the rainy season due to waste. We would have to ignore the rain and conduct the desilting to clear the waste materials during such situations. Even if we conduct the desilting works before the rainy season, the waste dumping continuing at multiple locations would create blockage of the channels. For instance, we had recently cleared the waste dumped at the stormwater channel near Geetha Nagar. But the channel again got covered with wase and people are continuing to throw waste material in plastic bags at the same location," a sanitation worker said.

Some of the residents said that the issue can be sorted only if the Corporation places bins at such dumping spots.

Sathya Moorthy, a resident of Geetha Nagar, said, "Several people are dumping waste at the stormwater drainage portion near Geetha Nagar. The Corporation would be able to stop this only if they place a dumpster near these spots."

Meanwhile, Corporation officials said that steps will be taken.