Four struck dead by lightning in Virudhunagar

Two others were injured. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 2 lakh compensation  each to the families. 

Published: 14th April 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR/CHENNAI: Four persons who were engaged in the construction of a house in Karuppasamy Nagar at Virudhunagar were killed by a lightning strike on Wednesday. Two others were injured. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 2 lakh compensation  each to the families. 

The deceased were identified as Jakkammal (55), Jeyasooriyan (22), Murugan (24) and Karthikraja (28). 
Sources said the four were involved in construction of Sathishkumar’s house on Wednesday when lightning struck them down.  

Rain to persist in south TN
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in south Tamil Nadu, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts will continue over the next few days, predicted the regional meteorological centre on Wednesday. 

A thunderstorm warning was issued till April 15. For Chennai, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy and light rain is likely in some areas. 

