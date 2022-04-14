STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Glitch in Bharathiar University portal delays first-year results in Coimbatore

Speaking to TNIE, university vice-chancellor P Kaliraj said, "We have completed 95% works of the portal. We will check this issue and rectify it."

Published: 14th April 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bharathiar University

Bharathiar University (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Private arts and science colleges affiliated with Bharathiar University have been unable to upload internal marks of first-year students to the newly introduced portal for more than 20 days due to a server issue, while the students are waiting for their semester examination results.

An assistant professor, on the condition of anonymity, said, "Faculties had been trying to upload the marks to the portal maintained by the ERP team of the university but failed due to a server issue. Our routine work is also affected due to this," he said.

The principal of a private college said, "We had been sending the internal marks to the university through software and it used to release the result to students on time. The same method was followed for the marks of second and third-year students and the results were released last week. The new portal is only for the first-year students and they are still waiting for the results, even though the teachers have finished the evaluation."

"On January 29, the university had given training to principals on how to use the internal assessment portal. But it is yet to function properly. The university should have released the portal only after all glitches were fixed, he added.

Speaking to TNIE, university vice-chancellor P Kaliraj said, "We have completed 95% works of the portal. We will check this issue and rectify it."

"As soon as the faculty members upload the internal marks to the portal, students will get in on their mobile phones through SMS," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharathiar University Coimbatore
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp