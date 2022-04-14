Glitch in Bharathiar University portal delays first-year results in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Private arts and science colleges affiliated with Bharathiar University have been unable to upload internal marks of first-year students to the newly introduced portal for more than 20 days due to a server issue, while the students are waiting for their semester examination results.



An assistant professor, on the condition of anonymity, said, "Faculties had been trying to upload the marks to the portal maintained by the ERP team of the university but failed due to a server issue. Our routine work is also affected due to this," he said.



The principal of a private college said, "We had been sending the internal marks to the university through software and it used to release the result to students on time. The same method was followed for the marks of second and third-year students and the results were released last week. The new portal is only for the first-year students and they are still waiting for the results, even though the teachers have finished the evaluation."



"On January 29, the university had given training to principals on how to use the internal assessment portal. But it is yet to function properly. The university should have released the portal only after all glitches were fixed, he added.



Speaking to TNIE, university vice-chancellor P Kaliraj said, "We have completed 95% works of the portal. We will check this issue and rectify it."



"As soon as the faculty members upload the internal marks to the portal, students will get in on their mobile phones through SMS," he added.