Kallakurichi Collector inaugurates special camp for transpersons

By Express News Service

KALLAKURUCHI: The Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment organised a special camp for transpersons at Kallakurichi on Wednesday. District Collector PN Sridhar took part as chief guest and inaugurated the camp.



Speaking at the event, the Collector said, “The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has ordered that non-discriminatory treatment of transpersons should be ensured in terms of health, education and employment. The government strives to empower transpersons to lead a dignified life through various welfare schemes. Further, the CM has advised authorities to expedite welfare assistance programmes for transpersons. Hence, this special camp was organised to provide welfare assistance as well as to fulfil their demands.”



“The camp will ease the process of obtaining and making corrections in smart cards, Aadhaar cards and TG cards. The officials at the camp will also receive grievance petitions and applications for transgender pension and free pattas. Special camp petitions shall be forwarded to the concerned authorities for immediate action.



In addition, this special camp was organised by the district administration in order to enable beneficiaries to avail various welfare schemes under one umbrella.Therefore, transpersons should take full advantage of the camp,” said the Collector.



During the event, the Collector felicitated transpersons who had managed to secure jobs in various government sectors and managed to complete higher education.



He also asked young transpersons to pursue higher education and excel in various fields including government services. Third Gender ID cards were also distributed by the Collector.



District Social Welfare Officer S Deepika, Deputy Collector for Social Security Scheme A Rajamani, District Supply Officer P Shirley Angela, and officials of various other departments were present for this event.