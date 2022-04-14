Mayor is not a post, but responsibility: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The post of mayor is not an award by the people but it is a responsibility, said Chief Minister MK Stalin while addressing the newly-elected mayors, deputy mayors and municipal chairpersons, during an orientation programme on Wednesday.

The CM urged the elected representatives to function keeping in mind the trust people have placed on them and asked them to “be with the people”. Recounting his term as mayor in 1996, Stalin said he was the first mayor to be elected by the public. He said when he showed former chief minister M Karunanidhi a copy of his maiden speech, he was impressed, barring one correction.

“In some places, I had written ‘the post of mayor’. He asked me to strike it off and replace ‘post’ with ‘responsibility’,” Stalin said. Saying the State is under a severe financial crunch, the chief minister asked the mayors to ensure the allocated funds are being spent wisely.

“Tamil Nadu is one of the states where urban population is high (48%). We have to plan projects considering the increasing population. Give importance to quality drinking water, streetlights, improvement of roads, underground drainage, rainwater harvesting and solid waste management,” he said.

Stating that it is the duty of local body representatives to take the government’s schemes to the people, he advised them to make use of technology to improve facilities for the people.

Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Chepauk MLA Udayanidhi Stalin and DMK MP RS Bharathi attended the event.