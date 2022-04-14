STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Mayor is not a post, but responsibility: Stalin

The CM urged the elected representatives to function keeping in mind the trust people have placed on them and asked them to “be with the people”.

Published: 14th April 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The post of mayor is not an award by the people but it is a responsibility, said Chief Minister MK Stalin while addressing the newly-elected mayors, deputy mayors and municipal chairpersons, during an orientation programme on Wednesday.

The CM urged the elected representatives to function keeping in mind the trust people have placed on them and asked them to “be with the people”. Recounting his term as mayor in 1996, Stalin said he was the first mayor to be elected by the public. He said when he showed former chief minister M Karunanidhi a copy of his maiden speech, he was impressed, barring one correction.

“In some places, I had written ‘the post of mayor’. He asked me to strike it off and replace ‘post’ with ‘responsibility’,” Stalin said. Saying the State is under a severe financial crunch, the chief minister asked the mayors to ensure the allocated funds are being spent wisely.

“Tamil Nadu is one of the states where urban population is high (48%). We have to plan projects considering the increasing population. Give importance to quality drinking water, streetlights, improvement of roads, underground drainage, rainwater harvesting and solid waste management,” he said.
Stating that it is the duty of local body representatives to take the government’s schemes to the people, he advised them to make use of technology to improve facilities for the people.

Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Chepauk MLA Udayanidhi Stalin and DMK MP RS Bharathi attended the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Mayor
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp