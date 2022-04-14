STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Notices issued to Karnataka, TN on Chennai man’s plea

The petitioner, a member of the TN Thowheed Jamath, allegedly made an inflammatory speech at a public meeting in Madurai.

Published: 14th April 2022 05:23 AM

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The SC on Wednesday issued notices to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on a petition filed by a Chennai resident praying for quashing of a second FIR filed in Bengaluru over an alleged inflammatory speech made by him against judges of the Karnataka HC in the hijab ban case. The TN police filed the first FIR on identical set of facts in Madurai.

The petitioner, a member of the TN Thowheed Jamath, allegedly made an inflammatory speech at a public meeting in Madurai. The petitioner contended that it would be impossible for him to approach courts/police in two different States, and parallel probe by two investigating agencies in two FIRs would tantamount to abuse of due process. 

