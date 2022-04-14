STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pesticide killing elephants in Coimbatore?

The Coimbatore forest division recorded eight jumbo deaths in 2022, 15 in 2021 and 20 in 2020. At least 13 were in Pethikuttai reserve forest.

A team of vets carries out an inspection at Pethikuttai reserve forest | Express

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Pethikuttai reserve forest has turned into a mortality hot-spot with seven elephants there dying of liver disorder. The Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, in Coimbatore, which tested samples from two of the elephants, found traces of organo phosphorus compound (OPC), indicating pesticide poisoning.

Based on this, a team of vets, aiding the panel formed by the State to look into elephant deaths, has recommended that TN Agricultural University test phytotoxins, soil mineral toxicity and pesticide levels in crops and check for contamination in Bhavani Sagar — wild elephants’ main water source. They also want the forensic samples sent to the SACON.

The Coimbatore forest division recorded eight jumbo deaths in 2022, 15 in 2021 and 20 in 2020. At least 13 were in Pethikuttai reserve forest. Coimbatore forest veterinary officer A Sukumar, who heads the team of vets, said the two elephants, from which samples were drawn, could not have been poisoned directly as they were agile and able to reject food. 

Traces of OPC were also found in samples from a jumbo found dead in Anaikatti reserve forest in Coimbatore range and one in Nellithurai reserve forest in Mettupalayam range. “The reports did not reveal the quantity of poison... We cannot say OPC poisoning was the direct cause of death. Positive OPC reports may be due to the animals raiding farmlands. Non-lethal OPC poisoning could also lead to liver disorders,” Sukumar explained.

A senior member of the panel said, “At least 30 herds use the Pethikuttai habitat. Many deaths there were between summer and monsoon. We need to study migration patterns to understand where the animals picked up chronic OPC content.”

