Rain gives Madurai respite from heat, temperature drops to 22.4 degree celsius

MADURAI/TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: Consecutive days of rainfall has brought down the average minimum temperature of the day to 22.4 degree celsius in Madurai on Wednesday, which is notably the second lowest temperature recorded in the plains in the State. Karur’s Paramathi recorded 22 degrees celsius. Rain continues to lash out in parts of Madurai for the fifth consecutive day.



According to the IMD reports, due to low pressure in the Kerala region, moderate rainfall has been reported in parts of Tamil Nadu for the past five days.



Ramanathapuram (Pamban) witnessed an average of 75.1 mm rainfall — the largest in the state on Wednesday, Madurai came second with an average of 31.5 mm rainfall. Also, Madurai witnessed more than thrice the amount of rain over the past two weeks.

According to reports, on Wednesday, the temperature in Madurai was 31.5 degrees celsius which is more than 5 degrees less than the normal average temperature of 37.1 degrees celsius.

Kalirasan, a resident of the city, said, “Known as the hottest districts in the State, both Madurai and Karur district topping the list of lowest temperature table during Summer is truly astonishing. Though there are a few hardships, the summer rain has saved us from the searing temperature which prevailed earlier in the district.”

Courtallam waterfall receives bountiful waterflow

Heavy rain lashed various parts of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts on Tuesday night and Wednesday. After a long-gap, the Courtallam waterfalls witnessed a considerable amount of inflow due to heavy rain in the Western Ghats, attracting tourists. Waterlogging on several streets of the districts forced residents to confine to their homes.

In Tenkasi’s Surandai town, with the campus of the Sivagurunathapuram Government Higher Secondary School remaining waterlogged for the past few days, students demanded the school education department’s intervention. T Arunachalam, the BJP’s town secretary, said in a statement, “There are about 1,300 students in the school. Despite my petition to the District Collector S Gopala Sundararaj a couple of days ago, the district administration has not taken any action to dewater the campus.”

When contacted by TNIE, M Kabeer, Chief Educational Officer, Tenkasi said steps were being taken to dewater the campus with the help of the municipal administration.

The rainfall (in mm) level, recorded by the rain gauge stations of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning is as follows: Ayikudi (116), Sankarankovil (108), Shengottai (36), Sivagiri (77), Tenkasi (100), Ambasamudram (24), Cheranmahadevi (14), Manimutharu (4), Nanguneri (64), Palayamkottai (7), Papanasam (2), Radhapuram (50) and Tirunelveli (2).