Rain hits paddy procurement in Madurai, crops moved to hulling units: TNCSC officials

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Paddy procurement in the district is facing hiccups due to summer rains. Due to the drop in the temperature, the moisture content in the paddy has increased, posing a tough time for farmers to sell them at DPCs. Officials from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation said that steps were being fastened up to shift all the paddy from the centres to hulling centres. In the last three days alone, the amount of paddy sent for hulling has seen a 60-70% increase from the usual quantity during the time of the year, said an official.



Few sheets of tarpaulin have not been enough for farmers to safeguard their paddy. Raman, a farmer and functionary of Mullai Periyar Farmers’ Association, said, “Due to lack of storage facilities at DPCs, we are forced to keep our paddy outside in the rain. In some areas, the paddy is not being moved to a safe place. This will spoil the produce and incur huge losses to farmers. Hence, the department should consider increasing the number of carrier vehicles for transportation.”



Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from TNCSC said, “Continuous rains for the last few days have increased the paddy moisture content. Storing them along with other procured paddy would spoil them. On days without rain, 1,000 metric tonnes would be sent for hulling. Now, 1,500 metric tonnes are directly sent for the process. In the last three days, about 4,500 to 5,000 metric tonnes have been sent for hulling, which is a 60-70% increase in the quantity sent during non-rainy days. Despite rains, the procurement process is being done and payment is given to farmers.”

Meanwhile, some farmers complained that they were yet to receive their payment.