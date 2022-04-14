Recycling centre opened in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: District Collector V Vishnu on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Aagayathamarai recycling centre' to generate fertiliser, paper and handicraft materials from the water hyacinth by removing them from the water bodies in the district under the 'Nellai Neervalam' initiative.
In a release, the Collector said, in the first phase, the centre, functioning at C R Colony of Kodaganallur panchayat, will recycle 15,000 tonnes of water hyacinth from the tanks in the district including Moolikulam, Thamaraikulam and Periyakulam. “Apart from helping rejuvenate the water bodies by providing a permanent solution to eradicate water hyacinth, the centre will also generate employment opportunities for people of Nadukallur and Kodaganallur areas. The district administration will train the members of women self-help groups and youngsters to operate the machinery, etc.”
The Collector added that the water hyacinth will be sent to the centre to recycle into fertiliser, paper and other handicraft materials.
The 'Nellai Neervalam' initiative is the brainchild of Collector Vishnu that includes three programs -- Nellai Digital Water Atlas, Restoration and Rejuvenation and Trails of Thamirabarani.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening, the district administration along with the Environmental Foundation of India, an organisation, began desilting the Palapazha Odai in the city.
"We have found encroachment in the 62 km-stretch of the Thamirabarani River from Papanasam to Maruthur Anaikattu using drone cameras. These encroachments will be removed before the rainy season starts," according to a statement by the Collector.
