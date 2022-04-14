STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN can store 2.73 lakh MT of food grain: R Sakkarapani

Minister for Food and Cooperation R Sakkarapani on Wednesday informed the Assembly that Tamil Nadu has facilities to store 2.73 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrain.

Published: 14th April 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu minister R Sakkarapani

Tamil Nadu minister R Sakkarapani (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Food and Cooperation R Sakkarapani on Wednesday informed the Assembly that Tamil Nadu has facilities to store 2.73 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrain. He said this after Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami moved a special calling attention motion to highlight how paddy at Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) was allegedly kept in the open and damaged.

Palaniswami alleged that a large number of paddy bags had been damaged in the delta districts and Madurai due to rain. He further alleged that the State government didn’t provide enough tarpaulin sheets to protect the procured crop. 

In response, the minister for food and cooperation denied these charges, saying no paddy was damaged in Mayiladuthurai, Madurai and Siavaganga districts, but the procured crop was stored safely under tarpaulin sheets.

A total of 31,250 tarpaulin sheets were bought and sent to DPCs to protect paddy from the rain, the minister said, adding that the State has 51 godowns to store 2,73,200 metric tonnes of paddy. These facilities now have 1,66,017 metric tonnes of the crop, he added. Sakkarapani further said the open storage centre would not function from October 2023 since all procured paddy would be directly sent to rice mills for hulling.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Sakkarapani food grain Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp