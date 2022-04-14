STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trial run of rope car at Sholingur temple on Thursday

The temple is one of the 108 divyadesams

Image of a ropeway used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

The trail run of the rope car facility at Sri Lakshminarasimhar temple in Sholingur, Ranipet, will be held on Thursday. Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi, District Collector D Baskara Pandian and officials will take part in the event.

Currently, devotees have to climb 1,305 steps to reach the temple atop the hill. Soon, the rope car facility built at a cost of Rs 8.26 crore will connect the shrine to the foothills. The rope car will have eight cabins. Four cabins will go up while the rest will move down at a time. Each cabin can carry four persons which means 16 persons can go up and 16 can come down at the same time.

The temple is one of the 108 divyadesams. The project kicked off in 2017. Facilities like waiting hall, clock room, ticketing counter, toilets, drinking water, parking lot and pooja stores will also come up here.

