1,583 oxygen beds inaugurated in TN govt hospitals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 1,583 oxygen beds at Intensive Care Units along with central monitoring nursing stations, worth Rs 266.73 crore, at 36 government medical college hospitals, 18 district headquarters hospitals and 139 block-level hospitals on Thursday. According to the press release, the nurses in the ICU can now monitor vital statistics of all patients in the facility in a display screen from the nursing stations.

Stalin also inaugurated hybrid ICUs with 516 beds worth Rs 97.49 crore at 25 government medical college hospitals and 18 district headquarters hospitals. Each bed in this ICU is attached with C-PAP, pulse oximeter, ECG, X-Ray, ultrasound scan, endotracheal cuff manometer and other essentials. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the International Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy Medical Science in Chengalpattu.