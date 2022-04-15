Ahead of civic polls, Puducherry Congress set for revamp, new chief

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Ahead of the overdue civic polls, the Congress in Puducherry is set for a revamp under a new president to strengthen the party.



This comes as the party is in doldrums after functionaries switched over to AINRC and BJP en masse, prior to 2021 Legislative Assembly election and the party suffering its worst poll debacle. The Congress high-command has decided to take up the immediate correction measures for the organisation in all States.



On April 13 and 14, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress MP from Nalgonda, deputed by the party leadership came to Puducherry and elicited the views of party office bearers.



"Nearly 300 members were consulted and their views were taken in writing to find a suitable president," PCC President AV Subramanian told TNIE .



Subramanian, a former Minister and Speaker, who had been holding the post for two-and-half years in his second stint expressed his desire to step down. “I have informed the party of my willingness to step down and they should start looking for new faces," he told TNIE. The 76-year-old who hails from the outlying region of Karaikal said he has not been able to visit the region and the work of PCC president is taxing on his eyes.



Meanwhile, there are aspirants for the post of PCC president: Senior leaders from Puducherry , MOHF Shajahan and M Kandasamy (both former ministers belonging to minority and scheduled caste communities), and former Government Whip RKR Anantharaman of the predominant Vanniyar caste. This group met party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi last week and also briefed her about the party and political situation in Puducherry, sources said.



However, Subramanian remains the most acceptable to a good number of partymen, being the most non-controversial. Despite the poll debacle, the Congress managed to secure 1.2 lakh new members into its fold. But to guide them and develop the party from the grassroots level will require planning and work.



PCC vice president and coordinator Devadass left for New Delhi, after being summoned by Praveen Chakravarty chairman of Congress Data Analytics Department to analyse collected data, party sources said. Former chief minister V Narayanasamy and Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam are also slated to visit Delhi, party sources said.