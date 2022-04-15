Chithirai festival: Kallazhagar procession flagged off

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Lord Kallazhagar’s procession, one of the main events of the ongoing Chithirai festival, started from the Alagar temple on Thursday evening. Enroute the procession, which was flagged off from the Kondappa Nayakkar Mandapam at the temple following rituals, Kallazhagar will halt at about 456 ‘Mandahapadikal’. The deity will then enter the Vaigai river on Saturday.

Special arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of devotees during the procession as thousands are expected to take part. This year, a GPS tracking system has been installed on the Kallazhagar palanquin to help devotees know the location and expected arrival time of the procession at each mandahapadi. Also, the use of pressure pumps to spray rose water on the palanquin is barred. Devotees can only use traditional leather pumps for the purpose. The festival ends on April 21.