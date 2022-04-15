NEET Bill faceoff: Stalin skips ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan, hits out at Tamil Nadu Governor

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The faceoff between the DMK government and Governor RN Ravi over the NEET Bill worsened on Tamil New Year’s Day on Thursday as Chief Minister MK Stalin boycotted the ‘At Home’ reception hosted by the Governor and sent him a letter urging him to discharge his constitutional duties.

“I am confident that when both of us discharge our constitutional duties constructively, the State shall stand to benefit and continue to prosper. I am sure our relationship would continue to be warm and cordial in the best interest of the people of Tamil Nadu,” the CM’s letter said.

While the AIADMK, the BJP and the PMK took part in the event at the Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu ministers, DMK allies, and top officials, including Chief Secretary, DGP and senior IAS officers, stayed away.

Earlier in the day, Ministers Thangam Thenarasu and Ma Subramaniam called on the Governor and urged him once again to give his assent to NEET and other Bills pending with him.

The ministers, after their meeting with the Governor, told reporters that the government was forced to boycott the ‘At Home’ event as the Governor did not give any assurance on forwarding the NEET Bill to President.

‘Dignity of Assembly put into question’

Thangam Thenarasu said, “On September 13, 2021, Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed the NEET Bill. It was delayed for 142 days and returned for reconsideration.

The Bill was passed by the State Assembly for the second time on February 8 and was sent for assent.

“On March 15, when the CM met the Governor and requested him to give his assent, the Governor said he would be forwarding the Bill to President because the Bill was sent to him for the second time. But even after that, the Governor did not do that and the Bill is still pending with him. On January 31, the CM took up the issue with the PM.”

“Even after a long delay, the Governor has not given his assent to the NEE T Bill which reflects the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu and aspirations of the students of the State. The dignity of the State Assembly has been put into question because of the delay,” Thangam Thennarasu said.

“Only if the Governor forwards the Bill to President, the Union Government will consider it and at least from the forthcoming academic year, medical admissions in Tamil Nadu could be done as per marks obtained by students in their Plus Two exam,” Thennarasu added.

The Governor unveiled a life-size statue of poet Subramania Bharathi on the Raj Bhavan campus at the At Home event.

The Governor also honoured Rajkumar Bharathi, great-grandson of the poet. BJP, PMK and AIADMK leaders, Padma awardees and Central government officials took part in the event.

During Chenna Reddy’s tenure as Governor, then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had boycotted the At Home event hosted by him in 1994 and 1995.