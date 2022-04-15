Rape case: Four detained under Goondas Act

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Four of the eight persons who were arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman in Virudhunagar were detained under the Goondas Act here on Thursday. The district police said District Collector J Meghanath Reddy ordered the detention of Hariharan alias Saravanan, Madasamy, Praveen, and Junaith Ahamed based on a recommendation by the CB-CID, which is probing the case.

On March 21, the Virudhunagar police had arrested eight people, including two DMK functionaries and four schoolboys, for allegedly raping a woman by threatening to publish her nude video on social media. Following protests from opposition parties, the State government transferred the case to the CB-CID, which completed its inquiry with the accused. Later, the accused minor boys were granted bail.