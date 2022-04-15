STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin sends firm reminder to Governor Ravi

After boycotting ‘At Home’ event hosted by RN Ravi, Stalin writes letter expressing pain over NEET Bill impasse 

Published: 15th April 2022 05:32 AM

Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing pain and disappointment over “the extraordinary delay” by Governor RN Ravi in forwarding the NEET Exemption Bill to the President, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday sent a firm reminder to the Governor that he is bound to fulfil the constitutional mandate by forwarding the Bill without any further delay. The Bill has been sent seeking the Governor’s assent for the second time. 

Expressing confidence that the Governor would see the fairness in the State’s request, the Chief Minister, in his letter to the Governor, said, “I am confident that when both of us discharge our constitutional duties constructively, the State shall stand to benefit and continue to prosper.  I am sure that our relationship would continue to be warm and cordial in the best interest of the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Giving a detailed account of what had happened so far regarding the NEET Exemption Bill, the Chief Minister said: “When the Bill was sent back from your good office to the Legislative Assembly, requiring certain clarifications and reconsideration, we did not view it as an adversarial stand. We had complied with the constitutional process, debated it in detail, clarified the points raised by you and sent it back for reserving the same for the Presidential assent.”

The Chief Minister said despite reminders, the Bill remained at the Raj Bhavan. “You may recall that during our last meeting, you assured us that this process will be expedited, but I am pained to note that the Bill is yet to be transmitted to the Government of India.”

Stalin also pointed out that the admission process for the medical courses for the next academic year will commence shortly and there is tremendous anxiety and uncertainty among the aspiring students and their parents.  “The NEET issue had been a matter of deep concern for the people of the State and gradually the social consensus on NEET evolved into a political and legislative consensus,” Stalin added. 

“Given this situation, I am sure that you would appreciate our sense of disappointment and dismay at this juncture over the impasse.  I am pained to note that despite our repeated efforts to impress upon your good selves on the urgency and sensitivity of the matter, this issue is evoking no positive response from your side,” the Chief Minister said.

In this connection, he explained why he and his Cabinet colleagues chose not to attend the At Home hosted by the Governor. “We consider that it would be inappropriate for us to attend this celebratory event hosted at Raj Bhavan,” he added. The Chief Minister also recalled that since the Governor assumed office, there has been a cordial and productive relationship between the government and the Governor.  

