TN govt rescinds order detaining man under Goondas Act

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The State government recently rescinded the order detaining a member of a Hindu outfit under the Goondas Act by Coimbatore city police in November 2021, on the grounds that police did not send it to the government within the prescribed time limit for approval

Members of Akila Bharatha Hindu Maha Sabha, led by Kongu Division youth wing president S Premkumar alias Boxer Prem, staged a protest in the city on October 23, 2021, to condemn the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh. Racecourse police registered a case and arrested Prem on October 28.

On November 18, city police invoked Goondas Act. However, he went absconding. Three months later, on March 10, police detained him under the Goondas Act. The then Commissioner of Police sent the order to the government on March 15. But as per section 3 (3) of the Tamil Nadu Act, no such order shall remain in force for more than 12 days after making thereof, unless in the meantime it has been approved by the State government. So it was cancelled and Prem was released from the prison, said sources.

A senior police official said the delay could be due to a procedural lapse as there was a shuffle in the top official’s level during that time. We are checking the facts, he added.