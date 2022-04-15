STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt rescinds order detaining man under Goondas Act

On November 18, city police invoked Goondas Act. However, he went absconding. Three months later, on March 10, police detained him under the Goondas Act.

Published: 15th April 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Representational Image

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The State government recently rescinded the order detaining a member of a Hindu outfit under the Goondas Act by Coimbatore city police in November 2021, on the grounds that police did not send it to the government within the prescribed time limit for approval

Members of Akila Bharatha Hindu Maha Sabha, led by Kongu Division youth wing president S Premkumar alias Boxer Prem, staged a protest in the city on October 23, 2021, to condemn the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh. Racecourse police registered a case and arrested Prem on October 28. 

On November 18, city police invoked Goondas Act. However, he went absconding. Three months later, on March 10, police detained him under the Goondas Act. The then Commissioner of Police sent the order to the government on March 15. But as per section 3 (3) of the Tamil Nadu Act, no such order shall remain in force for more than 12 days after making thereof, unless in the meantime it has been approved by the State government. So it was cancelled and Prem was released from the prison, said sources.

A senior police official said the delay could be due to a procedural lapse as there was a shuffle in the top official’s level during that time. We are checking the facts, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goondas Act Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp