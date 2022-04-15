STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN middle school receives new computers, benches, courtesy parents and medical college dean

The school provides education to 187 students from LKG to Class 8. Schools across the district have been upgraded to have smart classrooms.

Published: 15th April 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

District Collector P Sri Venkata Priya visits Vayalapadi government middle school in Perambalur district | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: As part of modernisation process, Vayalapadi Government Panchayat Union Middle school in the district received 10 computers and 24 new benches from parents and Perambalur Medical College Dean.

The school provides education to 187 students from LKG to Class 8. Schools across the district have been upgraded to have smart classrooms. The 10 computers were bought and added to the school after the parents raised a total amount of Rs 1.2 lakh. College Dean Meenakshi Sundaram provided the benches at his own expense of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Collector P Sri Venkata Priya said, "Parents and volunteers must come forward to improve the environment of government schools. The reputation of a school depends on various factors, including the activities, and for that, parents too need to know the activities. I am happy to see that parents are more involved here. Management committees of other government schools  should voluntarily provide assistance."

Headmaster K Balamurugan said, "Students from Classes 1 to 8 can be taught basic computer knowledge with these new computers and trained accordingly. This will help in their higher studies."

Sangeetha Sitharaman, a parent, said, "My son is studying in Class 7 and daughter, Class 3. There are already enough facilities in the school. Since students hail from rural areas, providing computers will improve their knowledge and skills. Our sole aim is to improve education standards."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perambalur
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp