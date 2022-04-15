TN middle school receives new computers, benches, courtesy parents and medical college dean

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: As part of modernisation process, Vayalapadi Government Panchayat Union Middle school in the district received 10 computers and 24 new benches from parents and Perambalur Medical College Dean.

The school provides education to 187 students from LKG to Class 8. Schools across the district have been upgraded to have smart classrooms. The 10 computers were bought and added to the school after the parents raised a total amount of Rs 1.2 lakh. College Dean Meenakshi Sundaram provided the benches at his own expense of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Collector P Sri Venkata Priya said, "Parents and volunteers must come forward to improve the environment of government schools. The reputation of a school depends on various factors, including the activities, and for that, parents too need to know the activities. I am happy to see that parents are more involved here. Management committees of other government schools should voluntarily provide assistance."

Headmaster K Balamurugan said, "Students from Classes 1 to 8 can be taught basic computer knowledge with these new computers and trained accordingly. This will help in their higher studies."

Sangeetha Sitharaman, a parent, said, "My son is studying in Class 7 and daughter, Class 3. There are already enough facilities in the school. Since students hail from rural areas, providing computers will improve their knowledge and skills. Our sole aim is to improve education standards."