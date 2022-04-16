Accused held five years after murder in Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur revived and cracked a murder investigation that had been dormant for five years. The accused was apprehended and remanded for murder earlier this week.



According to a press statement, Seshadri (51) of Sanamavu near Uthanapalli was shot dead near the forest range in Denkanikottai in 2017 and the case had been pending. Thakur formed a special team of Denkanikottai DSP Krithika, and Sub inspectors V Kumudha, P Sivaraj, R Karthikeyan, and V Dinesh to investigate it.



The team conducted over 24 witness inquiries and narrowed down the accused. Police said they zeroed down on the accused after one of the witnesses said that the accused might have a gun in his possession.



"Rambabu, an ex-serviceman was involved in a relationship with Seshadri's wife Ellama aka Jyothi. This resulted in problems between Jyothi and the deceased. Rambabu tried to kill Seshadri in 2015, but he escaped with minor injuries," police said.



Two years later, Rambabu shot dead Seshadri in front of his residence. "investigation revealed that Rambabu who was a shooter, matched the gunshot sound with noise from crusher units near Seshadri's residence," police added. When confronted with evidence, Rambabu allegedly confessed to the murder.



The forensic team established that Rambabu used the same gun and bullets in 2015 and 2017, and destroyed the weapon, they said. Rambabu was booked for murder and remanded into judicial custody on Monday.