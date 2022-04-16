STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Athangudi tile manufacturers prepare ground for GI tag

“Athangudi tiles are one of the well-known handicrafts in Karaikudi region. The craft has been practised for the last 500 years.

Published: 16th April 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Athangudi tile flooring | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The Federation of Chettinad Athangudi Heritage Flooring Tiles Manufacturer Association has filed an application with Geographical Indication registry seeking GI tag for Athangudi tiles manufactured in Sivagangai district of Tamil Nadu.

The application was jointly filed by the Product-cum-Process Development Centre (PPDC) of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium enterprise (MSME) and Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre. P Sanjai Gandhi, government advocate at Madras High Court and nodal officer for GI registration products of Tamil Nadu, told reporters in Thanjavur on Friday that the application was filed on April 13.

“Athangudi tiles are one of the well-known handicrafts in Karaikudi region. The craft has been practised for the last 500 years. The tiles are handmade and used to decorate floors and walls of the houses. They are popularly known as ‘Pookal’ (flower stone) in Tamil Nadu. Athangudi tiles are in demand not only in the domestic market but also international market. The making of these tiles, also known as ‘Chettinad tiles’ or ‘Karaikkudi tiles,’ with colourful and intricate patterns is an art in itself. These are similar to mosaic tiles but are not machine pressed,” Sanjai Gandhi said. 

Being fully handmade, it is an extremely laborious and time-consuming process. “Artisans believe it is the local soil which imparts the tiles their character. Geometric and floral patterns in red, blue, green and grey are common. While manufacturers usually use template-based patterns, they can also create free-hand designs,” Sanjai Gandhi said. 

500-year-old craft
Athangudi tiles are one of the well-known handicrafts in Karaikudi region. The craft has been practised for the last 500 years. The tiles are handmade and used to decorate floors and walls of the houses. They are popularly known as ‘Pookal’ (flower stone), said P Sanjai Gandhi, nodal officer for GI registration products

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GI tag Tamil Nadu Athangudi tile
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp