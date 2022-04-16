Coimbatore: Construction debris, garbage in playground upsets youth

COIMBATORE: Youth and sports persons in RS Puram complain that garbage and construction debris are being dumped in Sasthri ground in the locality depriving them of practice.
Sasthri ground, also called as burial ground, is one of the major playgrounds in the city. For many years, the playground which is under the control of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is the only spot where school and college students practise. But some locals and sanitary workers have started to dump waste and construction debris inside the ground.
Prabhu, a cricket player from Thadagam Road, said "Construction debris and other building wastes that are dumped here have occupied a large portion of the available ground. Apart from that, wet & dry wastes are also being dumped by locals as well as the sanitary workers. CCMC must take steps to stop this and remove the waste at the earliest."
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila told that the workers have been instructed to clear the wastes including the construction debris immediately from the Sasthri ground. "All the wastes from the ground will be removed and the ground will be handed over to the players in a clean and tidy manner" she added.
