Contractors urged to finish Thoothukudi airport work by Sept 2023

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Airport Executive Director (Engineering) urged the officials and the contractors to complete the development works at Thoothukudi airport by September 2023 while reviewing the progress of the projects on Friday.



Airport Authority of India (AAI), Corporate Headquarters, Executive Director (Engineering) Sanjeev Jindal chaired the capital expenditure review meeting at Thoothukudi airport in the presence of Thoothukudi Airport Director N Subramanian, airport officials, runway and terminal building contract executing agencies.



Over Rs 380 crore worth of development projects are underway in the airport functioning in Vagaikulam of Thoothukudi, said sources.



According to Subramanian, the construction of the new domestic terminal building, ATC control tower cum technical block, and the fire station is in progress and reaching the level plinth. The construction of the perimeter wall and road to a length of 11 km has been completed except for the concertina coil, he further said.



Subramanian added that all ongoing projects are being accomplished as per the work plan and a cumulative of 25% of civil and electrical work of runway work has been achieved.



Meanwhile, Jindal after reviewing the progress urged the contractors and project engineers in charge of AAI to have a coherent work execution plan and complete the projects by September 2023.



He also pointed out the bottlenecks like shifting of high-tension and low-tension power lines and augmentation of water sources, removal of obstacles in the approach path, and other critical areas of Thoothukudi airport. The hidden factors shall be addressed by case to case approach, Jindal added.

Photo caption: Executive Director (Engineering) Sanjeev Jindal, Thoothukudi Airport Director N Subramanian inspecting a site at the airport premises