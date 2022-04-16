No new jobs in PSUs, staff can’t stay in 5-star hotels

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued new guidelines to PSUs, including Tangedco the State-owned power utility to ensure that they handle their expenses judiciously. The guidelines state that staff should not stay at five-star hotels and new positions shouldn’t be created without the government’s prior approval.

“If there is any need for creation of new posts, PSUs have to send a proposal and also surrender existing posts sanctioned originally,” the guidelines state. “Welfare schemes implemented for government employees should not be extended to employees of the loss-making PSUs. However, such welfare schemes may be extended based on the PSU’s profitability after obtaining the prior concurrence of government,” it added.

It also underscored the need for effective control of travel expenditure, which it said should remain within 10 per cent of the basic pay of all employees put together. Transfer travel allowance (TA) should also be curtailed by judicious planning of transfers.

Sanction of funds from the corporations’ own funds towards staff welfare schemes such as advance for house construction, conveyance, education and computers may be discontinued. Directors or officers of State PSUs should not stay at any five-star hotel at the cost of the company, the guidelines added. The guidelines are aimed at State PSUs which incur huge losses continuously. Tangedco, for example, has been incurring loss of around Rs 12,000 crore every year for the last 10 years.

Stalin to interact with one lakh farmers today

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin will interact with one lakh farmers through video conferencing from the Tangedco office in Chennai on Saturday. Stalin on September 23, 2021 had launched a special programme to provide one lakh free power connections to farmers who have been waiting for connections for several years. Following this, Tangedco achieved the target on March 29 this year. To celebrate this occasion, the CM will address the one lakh farmers through video conferencing. Arrangements have been made in Tangedco office for the event.